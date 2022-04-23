Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.31. 326,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

