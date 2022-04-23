Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,987 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.03% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,547,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 119,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

