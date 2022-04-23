Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

FLCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 7,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,271. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.