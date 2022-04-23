Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

