Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after buying an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,855. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

