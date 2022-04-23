Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3,393.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 69.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.98. The company had a trading volume of 869,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,008. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.03 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

