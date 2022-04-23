Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,533. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

