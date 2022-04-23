Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

