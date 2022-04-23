Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

