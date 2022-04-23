Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

