Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $149.17. 3,157,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,928. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

