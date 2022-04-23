Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,368. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.