Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. 4,680,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,243. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

