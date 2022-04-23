Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,091. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.