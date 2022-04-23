Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ETR:EVT opened at €25.64 ($27.57) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($49.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.52 and a 200 day moving average of €35.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

