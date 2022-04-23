Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR TLX opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.81. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($47.76).
About Talanx (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.