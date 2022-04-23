Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR TLX opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.81. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($47.76).

About Talanx (Get Rating)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

