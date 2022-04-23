Berenberg Bank Boosts Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target to €39.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

VEOEY stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

