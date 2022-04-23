Berry Data Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,902.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $732,197.59 and $46,902.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

