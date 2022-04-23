Beyond Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.73 or 0.07412055 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,813.69 or 0.99874143 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

