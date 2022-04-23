BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $183,000 in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBKB opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

