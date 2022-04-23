BHZ Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBFS. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.48. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

