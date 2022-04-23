BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.66 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $41.31 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

