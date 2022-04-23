BinaryX Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.22 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $209.22 million and $21.57 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $103.43 or 0.00259920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00277014 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.