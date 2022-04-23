Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

