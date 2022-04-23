Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

