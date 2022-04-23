BioPassport Token Price Tops $0.0359 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00104123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

