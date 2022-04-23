Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. 100,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$476.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 40.47%.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
