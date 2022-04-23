Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $33.64 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.64 or 0.00084889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $589.18 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00388401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

