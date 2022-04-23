BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Achieves $3.59 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $44,652.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,088,788,278 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

