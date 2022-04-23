BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.16 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $682.69 million, a P/E ratio of -171.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

