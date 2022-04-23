Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.