Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.73.

BX stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 49.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 202,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

