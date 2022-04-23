BMO Capital Markets Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALS. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Shares of ALS opened at C$21.70 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.05.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

