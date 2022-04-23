BMO Capital Markets Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $61.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

