Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 34,532 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,956,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

