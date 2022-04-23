Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00258817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00652673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.