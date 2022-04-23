Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

Shares of SAM traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.70. The company had a trading volume of 475,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,260. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.79.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $2,564,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

