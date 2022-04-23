Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

SAM traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $350.70. The company had a trading volume of 475,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.79. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.75.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

