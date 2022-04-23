Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $65.86. 8,507,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

