Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

