Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

