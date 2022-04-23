Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.71. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.00.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.