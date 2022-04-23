Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,927. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

