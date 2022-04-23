Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

