Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,227. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

