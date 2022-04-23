Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 70,187 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $46,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,869,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

