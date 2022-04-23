Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,987,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,863. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

