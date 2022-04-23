Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 587,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,438,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,002. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

