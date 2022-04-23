Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

