Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

